ACCA announces 2022 Africa Public Sector Roundtable

Covid-19 has placed intense economic and social pressures on the public sector around the world and across the African continent. To explore these issues, ACCA will be hosting an online Public Sector Roundtable for the Africa region on 30 March 2022 titled ‘A More Responsive Public Sector: Creating Value for Sustainable Development’.

Jamil Ampomah, ACCA Director – Africa says: ‘Increasingly, investors seek a commitment to sustainability, placing a premium on long-term economic stability rather than the instant gratification of a quick dollar. Clearly, this is good news for the public sector, and for professional accountants, because we measure success across years and decades rather than financial quarters, and against a whole set of indices – including social value, public well-being, and protecting the environment – rather than the limited focus of a financial report.’

Public financial management will be one of the subjects discussed at this high-profile event, alongside other important topics relevant to the public sector including finance reforms, capacity building and how the public sector can be more resilient and flexible.

ACCA’s Chief Executive Helen Brand will be joined by Sajjeed Aslam, ACCA’s Global Head of Public Sector, and a phenomenal array of public sector leaders and subject matter experts across the continent.

Sajjeed Aslam concludes: ‘Many public sector organisations continue to face rapid change in the face of Covid-19, climate change and technological innovations – and as a result there’s an urgent need for finance functions within the public sector to lead and embrace this change, to be more agile. But we recognise this is a challenge and therefore we’re holding this roundtable – to discuss the way ahead and understand better the role of the public sector in the sustainability agenda.