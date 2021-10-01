ACCA launches strategic business leader Inter-University Challenge

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants has launched a first-of-its-kind Inter-University challenge-Kenya that seeks to mold future business leaders.

The challenge seeks to have them play a critical role in developing credible and resilient businesses driving long-term value in ways that are more meaningful than before.

Dubbed the ACCA Strategic Business Leader Inter-University Challenge, the theme and angles are already well anchored in ACCA’s flagship strategic professional-level paper, Strategic Business Leader.

In the challenge, students will be presented with innovative case studies to test their ability to function as leaders in a simulated workplace.

They will develop the right blend of technical, ethical and professional skills in the evaluation, synthesis and presentation of responses.

Speaking at the launch of the Challenge, Head of ACCA Kenya and Tanzania Steve Obuogo said, “The vision is to develop the accountancy profession the world needs, a profession for the public good. We remain committed in providing answers to today’s challenges as well as preparing for the future. This Challenge is indeed one of those platforms for preparing for the future.”

The Challenge has received overwhelming response from the students with 1,064 student grouped into 266 teams each comprising of four students each having sent their applications since the Challenge opened up a month ago.

The teams comprise of students from 38 institutions of higher learning spread across 15 counties in Kenya.

It is expected that at the end of the Challenge, the students will understand the relevance of key competencies in business leadership. These include Financial Management, Leadership & Management, Strategy & Innovation and Ethics & Professionalism.

The other competencies include Data Digital & Technology, Management Accounting, Advisory & Consultancies, Governance Risk & Control and Stakeholder Relationship Management.

Each of the four team members of the winning team will receive a Ksh 150,000 scholarship towards their ACCA fees, a laptop, certificate and trophy, and an ACCA gift hamper.

Each of the four team members of the first runners up team will receive a smartphone, certificate and trophy and an ACCA gift hamper while each of the 4 members of the second runners up team will receive a smartphone, trophy and certificate and an ACCA gift hamper.

All the 12 team members in the three top teams will have an opportunity for internship and job placement with up to eight top employers who have partnered with ACCA.

They will also have access to career mentorship opportunities with top business leaders and industry experts.