Accept election results in August 2022, Church leaders urge politicians

The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) has called on political actors and other stakeholders to be careful with their utterances, while also urging them, especially the presidential candidates to be ready to accept August 9 election results, or address any emerging disputes through the Court of Law.

Speaking on Thursday at Ufungamano House in Nairobi, KCCB chairperson Archbishop Martin Kivuva said that as religious leaders it is pertinent that they are well prepared for the coming general election by preaching peace to their congregants.

Kivuva highlighted that the group’s main objective is to review Kenya’s preparedness for elections as well making recommendations on existing gaps, discuss and build consensus on key issues of concern with regards to securing the 2022 General election and build strategies for action to promote peaceful, free, fair and credible general election.

The clergy further stated that the group had made recommendations towards having a free and fair election through prayer and fasting for the nation, urging Kenyans to commit to prayer, while the group organizes for regular prayer meetings.

In addition, he said that the group will offer spiritual support to IEBC staff members at all levels, advocate for the electoral body to enforce the electoral code of conduct firmly and seek an appointment with the Inspector general to ensure protection of election officials.

On matters concerning security, Kivuva stated that the group will endeavor to meet the Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i to discuss the security arrangements before, during and after the general elections.

The Chairperson asserted that the group recognizes the need for voter education among Kenyans to empower the people to recognize their position as holders of Kenya’s sovereignty as he pleaded with the youth to come out in their numbers to vote.

The highlight of the third religious convocation was to urge Kenyans to join in prayer as they approach the general election and remain a united nation.