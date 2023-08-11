Access to the internet could expose children to risk says Chiloba

Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) says access to the internet could expose children to risk unless they are empowered with information to protect themselves.

Speaking at the ongoing Kenya Film Festival in Nyeri on Friday, CA Director General Ezra Chiloba noted as much as the internet is a gateway to limitless opportunities, child online safety was key in ensuring children harness the benefits of the net.

“Consumers are a critical stakeholder, especially children and youth, as they are early adopters of ICT goods and services. In order to promote productive use of the Internet and create a safer internet experience for children and youth, there is need for continued multi-stakeholder collaboration,” he added.

CA is the thematic sponsor of “Child Online Protection and Safety” for the fifth year running, with a specific focus on “Promoting Safe Use of the Internet, Promoting Appropriate Online Behaviour, Avoiding Online Vices, and Protecting Your Online Identity and Reputation.”

“Our continued support to the Kenya National Music Festival is one of the means by which CA creates awareness on this very important matter. This platform enabled us achieve this mutual objective while encouraging children and the youth to showcase their talents through music and dance,” said Mr. Chiloba.

CA’s partnership with the Ministry of Education is in recognition of the need to educate and sensitize the public on emerging issues through music for early-age and narratives, thus raising awareness on topical pertinent issues among Kenyans such as Child Online Protection.

Over the years, the festival has emerged as an effective medium of inculcating positive values amongst children and youth.

“CA intends to use this platform to enlighten children on the proper ways of using the internet as well as protecting themselves online,” said the Director General.

He said that CA was giving students and by extension, even teachers and parents the knowledge, skills and tools to enable them safely navigate the online space.

“Music is such an important mode of communication, it speaks to us in a manner that no words can and enables us drive home the on online safety message,” Mr Chiloba added.

CA invites children, the youth, parents, teachers and the general public to engage the Authority at the festival grounds so as to learn more on online safety as well as learn more on the development of the ICT sector in Kenya.

The festival, themed ‘Nurturing Talent for Innovation and National Development’, it taking place at the Dedan Kimathi University of Science and Technology until the 23rd of August, 2023.