You don’t need to know everything there is about fashion to appear dapper; all you need is a few accessories

By Ron Gatheru / Edited by Nzula

They say what makes you look good makes you feel even better. However, if your workplace requires that you wear a drab suit to work every day, there are ways to still spice up your look while playing by the rules.

Gold and silver chains, rings, watches and jewelled belts, to mention a few, are all accessories you can use to add a glimmer of sparkle to an outfit.

Here are some accessories and tips on how to complete your outfit.

Watches

A watch complements a man’s outfit and adds a touch of class to his appearance. For formal attire a simple watch with a basic design will do but so will a watch with an elaborate design. If nothing else, a funky watch paired with a drab suit brings out your personality and a touch of flair to your outfit.

Cufflinks

When wearing a dress shirt, cufflinks no longer become an accessory but a way to level-up. They come in different designs and colour and most will do the magic as long as they are not garish. The goal here is to appear sophisticated, not dowdy.

Tie Clip

A tie clip’s most basic function is to prevent the tie from being blown from one shoulder to the other. Much like cufflinks, tie clips add a touch of class to a complete outfit. The most preferred colours are gold or silver but you can try out rose gold and if you’re looking to splurge, diamonds.

Most people may consider a hat a thing of past generations but a good hat can add flair to an outfit. Have you seen The Dapper Brother?

Keeping up with current fashion trends can be difficult, but, with just the right accessories you can be as dapper as the best of them.

