Accident claims five along Eldoret-Eldama Ravine road

Five people have died in a road accident along the Eldoret Eldama Ravine road after the vehicle they were using veered off the road and plunged into a ditch.

The accident that occurred at Kabunyony junction involved a Nissan Wingroad .

The accident comes as transport services were brought to a standstill along the Kakamega- Kisumu Highway after prayers organized by a local church were held along the road to cleanse it following an increase in road accidents.

As the world ushered in the new year 2020, transport was temporarily paralysed along the busy Kakamega-Kisumu road after worshippers from the World Revival Church held prayers to cleanse it.

Led by bishop Anthony Achesa, the worshippers prayed to cleanse the road against road accidents accompanied by dance and praise songs.

They further visited areas considered as black spots along the highway cleansing them.

Bishop Achesa committed that they will be holding similar prayers on the road on every 31st of December even as he called on motorists to be careful while driving.