Accident claims four along Siaya – Luanda road

Four people died on the spot Saturday morning when a Nairobi bound bus collided head-on with a motorcycle at Sigana area along the Siaya – Luanda road.

Confirming the accident, Siaya sub-county police commander, Bernard Muriuki said that all the four fatalities were the ill-fated motorcycle that was riding towards Siaya town while the bus, belonging to Eldoret Express Company was heading to Nairobi.

He said nobody was injured in the bus.

Muriuki said that the bodies have been moved to the Siaya County Referral Hospital mortuary for post mortem while the bus was towed to Siaya Police Station awaiting investigations into the cause of the accident.

An eye witness said that the three passengers were young schoolboys headed for a sporting activity at Awelo in Siaya town.