Accord president support for him to deliver for Kenya, Mudavadi to Kenyans

The government is working on strategic, comprehensive and deliberate efforts to ensure the economy bounces back to positive growth.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi reiterated that Kenyans should accord President William Ruto support for the country to realize economic prosperity.

Mudavadi affirmed that the government is pragmatic while engaging on foreign diplomacy saying the aim is to ensure Kenya gains back her international reputation and subsequently ease negotiations for business and investment.

“The economic partnerships and agreements we are signing with most of the countries are aimed at ensuring we create ready market for our exports once we achieve stable production levels,” said Mudavadi.

“When the President sends his foot soldiers in foreign countries he is aiming at ensuring we get avenues for jobs and trade for our people. We want in the near future to see Kenya exporting even sugar from our Mumias and Nzoia companies to China, the Gulf nations among other key partners we are engaging,” he added.

Mudavadi said the President has realised that Kenya has a huge agricultural potential and challenged Western Kenya to emulate their peers in other regions and embrace agriculture.

He says President Ruto has worked towards restoring Kenya’s confidence in developed countries and soon there will be good news in terms of increased market for Kenya’s exports abroad.

“In Africa, Kenya is now at the forefront in terms of negotiating with countries that will help us get out of the economic quagmire that has made our youth lack jobs. What we need to focus on is production and value addition since the public debt menace will soon be a thing of the past,” Mudavadi assured.

Mudavadi was speaking in Shieywe Ward, Lurambi Constituency in Kakamega County where he joined the President and other leaders to a thanksgiving and prayer service.

He noted that President Ruto has demonstrated immense confidence to the people of Western Kenya, with recent top government appointments drawn from the region.

He assured that Ruto means well for the people of Western Kenya as well as the rest of the country.

“The President has appointed the Commissioner General for Kenya Revenue Authority, from Western Kenya. Further the Director of Public Prosecutions is the son of the soil. This shows he believes in us and we need to show him through our leadership that we fully support his administration,” said Mudavadi.

Affirming: “We now have the ambassadors to Tokyo-Japan, Angola and DRC from our region, appointed by the President. This is a sign of good fortunes for our Western Kenya region.”

At the same time, he took a swipe on the Azimio coalition for criticising the President on his stand on the Judiciary saying they should stop meddling into the affairs of the Judiciary, especially the independence of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

He termed the contradictions being peddled by Azimio in trying to hoodwink the independence of the Judiciary in making its decisions as unacceptable.

“Let azimio remove the log that is in their eye before criticising the position of the government on Judiciary since the President means well for all arms of government and he is ready to enhance the synergy between all arms of government for effective service delivery to the citizens.” Mudavadi pointed out.

He also commended the legislators from Kakamega and Western Kenya for uniting towards the common goal that will ensure the region benefits from the distribution of national resources and the development agenda.

“Together we are getting out of the hangover of divisions as the leadership in Western Kenya and this is the only way we will help our region grow and our people to benefit.

Present were Governors Fernandes Baraza (Kakamega), Wilber Otichilo (Vihiga), Ken Lusaka (Bungoma), Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula, Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha and a host of members of parliament from the larger Western and Nyanza regions.