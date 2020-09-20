Accountability key to increase CDF funding-Mp Wamunyinyi

Constituencies Development Committee Chairperson Wafula Wamunyinyi has said that transparency and accountability with the Constituency Development Funded (CDF) projects should be considered by the Government to increase funding.

He spoke after he led MPs in a tour of Narok West Constituency to inspects projects initiated by CDF funds.

He also noted with concern the need to boost basic projects like learning institutions as he promised to rally for more allocation.

The Kanduyi MP cited Ksh 1.7 million police post-project at Sekenani gate which he said has been utilized well in comparison to similar projects saying he will rally MPs to pass legislation over enhanced constituency cash.

He added that at least Ksh 50 billion will be injected to enable development in constituencies and appealed to Treasury to fund stalled projects before the introduction of County Governments.

Host Mp Gabriel Tongoyo on his part appreciated CDF funding but singled out infrastructure, dormitories and dining halls for Schools in the area as mostly missing thereby called on the Government and parliamentarians to push for the equalization and emergency funds for a level playing field.

The team toured among other institutions Kishermoruak Primary School and Sekenani Girls Secondary School, Empopong’i Primary School as they checked and evaluated on CDF projects and the level of preparedness in Post COVID 19.