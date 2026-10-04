Achani: Kwale to continue awarding tenders to women, youth, PWDs

Kwale Governor Fatuma Achani says her administration will continue awarding tenders to companies led by women, youth and persons with disabilities that were formed through the county’s economic empowerment programme.

Achani said the programme has enabled thousands of residents to access government contracts and improve their livelihoods.

Her remarks come amid criticism from a section of politicians in Kwale, who have questioned the county’s economic empowerment model.

Speaking during the handover of a school bus to Moyeni Girls Secondary School in Kinango Sub-County, Achani dismissed the criticism, saying her opponents had no record of development initiatives to present to voters.

“It is very sad that those I compete with have no agenda for the people of Kwale. How can a full-grown man in his 70s reject the county empowerment programmes that have really transformed the lives of people in Kwale?” Achani posed.

The governor said the county government has transformed more than 6,000 village savings and loan associations into group-led limited companies, with more than 450 of the companies securing tenders from the county government.

Achani urged residents to assess the development record of those seeking to challenge her in the upcoming election.

Beneficiaries of the county tenders, Luvuno Mshenga from Kinango Sub-County and Janet Mukulwa from Tiwi Ward, said the contracts had improved their livelihoods and provided economic opportunities within their communities.

The county government has, over the past four years, awarded tenders to women, youth and persons with disabilities in sectors including the construction of ECDE centres and dispensaries, pipeline extensions and cleaning services.

The programme covers the four municipalities of Kinango, Lunga Lunga, Diani and Kwale.