Achieng, Chisale fight rescheduled for October 16

The Commonwealth light-welterweight title fight between Kenya’s Sarah Achieng and Malawi’s Ruth Chisale due to have taken place on Saturday at Charter Hall, Nairobi, has been postponed to October 16.

A disappointed Kenya Professional Boxing Commission secretary-general, Franklin Imbenzi, blamed Malawian promoter Stephen Msiska for messing up the show.

“We have done everything on our part, sending the contract and air tickets but yesterday (October 1) the promoter went silent, we tried in vain to reach him on phone. I’m surprised why he behaved unprofessionally yet I’ve been dealing with him without a problem, ” said Imbenzi.

Zimbabwean promoter, Clyde Musonda, has now replaced Msiska and today confirmed the deal is done.

“I’ve spoken to Ruth, she wants the contract sent so that she can be released from work to prepare for the fight, she said she couldn’t come because she had not signed the contract and therefore could not be released by her employer Malawi Defence Force,” said Musonda.

Efforts to contact Msiska, owner of Ngumi Boxing Promotions, to get his side of the story have so far been fruitless.