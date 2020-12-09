Achoki raises red flag over constant blockade of Mai Mahiu-Narok highway

Authorities in Narok County have warned area residents against blocking roads when their livestock are accidentally killed by vehicles plying the Narok- Mai Mahiu and Narok –Bomet highway.

Narok county Commissioner Evans Achoki says the frequent blockade of the critical link road by pastoralists, who often take to the streets every time their animals are hit, has negatively impacted on the region’s economy.

Sentiments echoed by Narok county Police commander Mutoro Kizito who say constant blockage of the highway could see investors opt out of the region that is rich in natural resources. This even as he urged police officers posted in the region to remain vigilant and swiftly resolve possible stand-offs.

Ntulele Community representative Kaza Roho Torome says members of the community have agreed to work closely with the government to resolve such cases.

Ntulele traffic base commander Lydiah Rinkanya called on Chiefs and their assistants to work closely with area residents to ensure that such conflicts do not escalate to levels of affecting motorists using the region’s roads.

Achoki says national government administrative officers have engaged local political leaders and resolved that aggrieved parties must forward such matters to authorities for resolution.

This even as he said the government has already identified blackspots with the aim of erecting bumps and road signages along the busy highway to reduce cases of road accidents especially during the festive period.