Acid test for Omanyala as he lines up in men’s 100m semis

African record holder Ferdinand Omanyala will be out to make it to the final of the 100m men’s race when he lines up in the semi final at the ongoing Olympic Games at Stade De France,Paris,France.

Omanyala topped his qualifying round on Saturday coming home ina convincing 10.08 seconds to keep alive his hope of medalling at this years Games.

Omanyala’s semi final round has a competitive field that includes former world champions and 200m reigning Olympic champion Andre De Grasse,current world leader Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson and Tokyo silver winner USA’S Fred Kerley.

World Champion Noah Lyles who was bested in his qualifying round by Kishane headlines the first qualification round that also consists Brittains Louie Hichliffe,fifth ranked Jamaica’s Oblique Seville.

The heat also has a total of three runners from Africa;Ghanaian Benjamin Azamati,Cameroon’s Emmanuel Eseme and south Africa’s Shaun Massangwanyi.

Defending Champions Italy’s Marcell Jacobs will put his defense in line and will face a race of his life against third ranked and medal prospect Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo and former Africa 100m record holder Akani Simbine.

The men’s 100m semi final is scheduled at 9.05pm East African time while the final is set to be held an hour later.