ACK bishop Sapit wants churches reopened

Anglican Church of Kenya Archbishop Jackson Sapit is appealing to the government to allow churches reopen with a condition to operate under the stipulated health guidelines.

According to Sapit church leaders can still conduct Sunday services in open ground to enable even the less fortunate derive spiritual nourishment in these tough times.

The clergy’s appeal comes a day after the Ministry of Health gave restaurants a go-ahead to reopen their businesses under strict guidelines.

Sapit says the churches should also be cleared to operate under stringent measures.

He says church leaders are ready for engagement with the Ministry of Health to agree and come up with guidelines on the best practices.

The government ordered the indefinite closure of churches and mosques in strict health measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Churches have resorted to virtual online Sunday services.

Meanwhile, the Archbishop has challenged the government to utilize the Covid-19 fund with prudence and avoid extravagance.

The Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund has so far raised Kshs 2.7 Billion.

The Board chairperson Jane Karuku announced that the Fund has prioritised the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE) worth Kshs. 600 million for the support and protection of frontline health workers in public hospitals.

“These include the dedicated COVID19 hospitals in the 47 counties, health facilities in Dadaab and Kakuma Refugee Camps, and the Moi, Kenyatta, and Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospitals,” she said in a statement.

The PPEs will be sourced from local manufacturers in line with the goal of stimulating the local economy.

“The quality standards for these procurements have been aligned with the Ministry of Health specifications, guided by the Board’s Health Committee of experts and practitioners” she added.

Ms Karuku assured they have put in place an elaborate transparency, accountability and governance framework, in its operations, to ensure that every shilling contributed is spent on, and distributed to the intended recipients.