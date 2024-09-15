ACK Nyahururu Diocese calls for unity among Mt Kenya leaders

They argue that any decisions affecting the region must be endorsed through public participation.

The Anglican Church Nyahururu Diocese and a section of Kikuyu Elders have weighed in on the Mt Kenya region politics.

Nyahururu ACK Bishop Rev. Samson Mburu Gachathi is now calling for unity of Mt. Kenya leaders, three days after 48 MPs from the region dumped Deputy President for CS Kithure Kindiki as their spokesperson and a link to the president.

In the latest development in what has been dubbed the ‘Nyahururu declaration’, Kikuyu Elders led by Michael Mugo-National Vice Chairman Kiama Kia Ma, are also voicing their concerns pleading with the elected leaders to tone down on early campaigns intended to divide Mt Kenya into two – the East and West.

They argue that any decisions affecting the region must be endorsed by residents through public participation.

In an apparent coup against the DP who has been working to consolidate the region behind him, the MPs argued that the absence of a centralized representative had hindered efforts to advance the region’s agenda.

Elders drawn from Embu, Meru and Tharaka Nithi Counties that form Mt. Kenya East Region have also thrown their weight behind Kindiki as the spokesperson.