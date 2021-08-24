Ackera Nugent attributes Jamaica’s success in sprints to best coaches and good diet

by Maxwell Wasike

Recently crowned 100M hurdles world under 20 champion Ackera Nugent of Jamaica believes Jamaica’s good and consistence performance in sprints is as a result of having best sprints coaches and good diet.

Speaking after winning Gold at Kasarani, Nugent who is a 2nd year student in Bernie university in USA, studying Psychology revealed that they are assigned coaches who make close follow up on athletes in their daily training sessions.

“My motivation for running sprints is passion and love for the sport ,for sure their is no secret for Jamaica having best sprinters in the world ,but we have best coaches and also the good diet of Bananas gives us strength “said Nugent

 

The 19 year old sensational who also holds the world record in 100MH for under 18,said she is now focusing for next year’s world Athletics championship in Oregon USA .

  

