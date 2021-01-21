Acting CJ Mwilu warns corrupt Judiciary officers

Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu has issued a warning to judicial officers delaying justice saying they risk losing their jobs.

Mwilu said that judiciary officers should discharge their work effectively and facilitate access to justice without being influenced from any quarter.

She made the remarks after opening a High Court Sub-Registry and Environment and Land Court Sub-Registry at Kilgoris Law Courts.

Mwilu said there are a lot of complaints against some judicial officers saying action shall be taken against those found guilty of corruption.

“Staff working in Registries must facilitate and not impede wananchi’s access to justice” she said.

Mwilu further expressed concern on the number of young girls in the County who have failed to report back to school because of pregnancies.

“It breaks my heart when I hear 39 girls in one school in Narok did not report back to school this January. I urge the community to leave girls alone to be children. Don’t make them mothers before their time. When you ruin a young girl’s life, you ruin a whole society” she said.

Narok Governor Samuel Ole Tunai called on the CJ to post more judicial officers to the County to deal with pending cases especially those touching on early pregnancies and early child marriages,

“Today marks a great milestone. It brings to an end the long journeys wananchi have been travelling to Narok which is 200km away to pursue justice. The High Court and ELC Sub-Registries have been brought to Kilgoris. The widows, the poor, can now access justice” he said.

Kilgoris MP Gideon Konchella urged the judiciary to deal with case back log saying the continued delay in issuing judgments amounts to delay in justice.

Narok Woman Rep Soipan Tuiya said defilement and rape cases among the underage girls should be given priority and the culprits jailed for life.