Acting CJ Philomena Mwilu swears in IEBC selection panel

Written By: Muraya Kamunde

Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu has sworn in six appointees to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioner’s selection panel.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The seven include; Dr Elizabeth Muli, Farudin Suleiman, Elizabeth Meyo, Gideon Solonka, Awori James Achoka, and Father Joseph Mutie.

However, the Law Society of Kenya representative Dorothy Jemator was absent following court orders suspending her appointment.

Also Read  469 test positive for Covid, as Kenya's positivity rate hits 11.2pc

Last week, LSK President Nelson Havi nominated Kimuli Morris Mutua to the selection panel for the appointment of commissioners to the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

The appointees consist of four members from the parliamentary Service of Kenya, one from LSK and two from the inter-religious council of Kenya

Also Read  Parliament to hold special sittings to debate BBI Bill

The panel was constituted to fill vacancies left following the exit of commissioners Roselyne Akombe, Margaret Mwachanya, Consolata Nkatha and Paul Kurgat.

Also Read  End of manual land transactions as President Kenyatta unveils digital platform

This follows President Kenyatta’s declaration calling for the recruitment of new officials to take up the positions left vacant after the resignation of four commissioners in 2018.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR