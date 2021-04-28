Acting CJ Philomena Mwilu swears in IEBC selection panel

Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu has sworn in six appointees to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioner’s selection panel.

The seven include; Dr Elizabeth Muli, Farudin Suleiman, Elizabeth Meyo, Gideon Solonka, Awori James Achoka, and Father Joseph Mutie.

However, the Law Society of Kenya representative Dorothy Jemator was absent following court orders suspending her appointment.

Last week, LSK President Nelson Havi nominated Kimuli Morris Mutua to the selection panel for the appointment of commissioners to the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The appointees consist of four members from the parliamentary Service of Kenya, one from LSK and two from the inter-religious council of Kenya

The panel was constituted to fill vacancies left following the exit of commissioners Roselyne Akombe, Margaret Mwachanya, Consolata Nkatha and Paul Kurgat.

This follows President Kenyatta’s declaration calling for the recruitment of new officials to take up the positions left vacant after the resignation of four commissioners in 2018.