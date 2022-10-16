Acting IG Noor Gabow disbands DCI Special Service Unit

The Special Service Unit(SSU) of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has been disbanded.

The Unit was disbanded on Saturday following a directive from the Acting Inspector General of police Noor Gabow.

“All officers serving in the disbanded unit have been recalled to DCI Headquarters for further instructions,” said a statement from the DCI.

This also comes as the National Police Service prepares for reorganisation under the new administration.

The Special Service Unit which created by former DCI boss George Kinoti in December 2019, comprises of officers who have undergone specialised training within and outside the country.

The unit works closely with the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) as well as other State Security Agencies for information and intelligence sharing among others.