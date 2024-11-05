Acting Interior CS meets PS Omollo to assess state of internal security

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi met with Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo on Tuesday to discuss the state of internal security in Kenya.

The meeting, which involved Mudavadi, who was recently appointed as Acting CS for Interior, was part of ongoing efforts to ensure the effective implementation of security measures across the country.

“PS Raymond Omollo provided a comprehensive briefing on the country’s current security landscape and outlined the Ministry’s programmes being implemented nationwide,” Mudavadi indicated after the meeting at Harambee House.

According to Mudavadi, today’s engagement also involved a constructive discussion on the Ministry’s critical government programmes and initiatives that impact the nation.

Mudavadi was appointed as Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Coordination in an acting capacity following the appointment of Prof Kithure Kindiki as Deputy President.