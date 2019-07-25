Acting Treasury CS Yatani to focus on Big Four Agenda

Acting Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani and his Principal Secretary Julius Muia have taken over at the ministry.

Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua Thursday introduced them to the staff a day after they were appointed to the positions.

Yatani promised to work with commitment in supporting the big four agenda which he said touches every Kenyan.

President Uhuru Kenyatta named Yatani to replace Henry Rotich, who was arrested on Monday on abuse of office allegations together with his PS Dr. Patrick Kamau Thugge.

The Head of State also fired the two a day after they were arraigned over the Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal and freed on bail.

In the mini-reshuffle, Dr Muia who PS Planning was appointed National Treasury PS. Yatani, who is the Labour CS, said he would focus largely on the Big 4 Agenda.

During his appointment, Yatani did express confidence in his ability to deliver.

“I thank the president for the honor and trust he has bestowed on me by appointing me as acting CS for Treasury and National Planning and I promise to do my best in order to realize the dreams of transforming this nation” he said.

He said he was aware of the task ahead “I am alive to the fact that the task ahead is enormous and expectations very high on the part of Kenyans but I will strive to ensure fiscal soundness of economy by giving priority to areas that will support government’s Big 4 Agenda and realisation of Vision 2030”.

He stated that he was fully conversant with matters in government and the public expectation at the moment given that his appointment came at a time when there are issues that deal with governance.

Career

Ambassador Yatani is the Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection having been appointed by President Kenyatta in February 2018.

He served as the First Governor of Marsabit County from 2013 to 2017.

An economist, he was the Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna Austria between 2009 to 2012.

His career in diplomacy saw him hold senior leadership positions at various diplomatic and international agencies within the United Nations.

At one time chaired the African Group of Ambassadors. Prior to his foray into diplomacy he served as the Member of Parliament for North Horr Constituency in the year 2006.

Meanwhile, members of various pastoralist communities in Isiolo have hailed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s decision to appoint Ambassador Ukur Yattani as acting Treasury Cabinet Secretary following the arrest of Henry Rotich.

Led by Omar Godana, a Gabra community elder and Abdikadir Shariff Abdullahi who chairs the Somali Council of elders, the pastoralist group said the appointment is a show of trust to their kinsman.

They noted that Yatani was well qualified and equal to the task, calling upon President Kenyatta to appoint him as a substantive cabinet secretary at the Treasury.

Abdullahi argued that the northern Kenya region had long been marginalized in terms of resources and state appointments, but the trend was gradually changing.

They pledged to support the president and the government in the push to implement the big four agenda and the fight against graft.