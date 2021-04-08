Activist accused of authoring controversial poster freed on bail

An activist behind a poster that circulated on social media urging the world not to lend Kenya money has been released on a 500,000 shillings cash bail.

Edwin Mutemi Kiama, who was also required to deposit a surety of similar amount, was ordered to be reporting to the investigating officer for the next ten days.

In her ruling, Senior resident magistrate Jane Muthoni ordered Kiama not to tweet anything about the government with the matter set to come up for hearing on April 20th this year.

The prosecution had sought to have the suspect detained for a further 14 days to allow police complete investigations which his legal team comprising of Martha Karua and Harun Ndubi opposed.

According to the charge sheet, Kiama through his twitter handles Mwarimu Wa Kiama and Wanjiku revolution published a poster warning the world that President Uhuru Kenyatta should not transact business on behalf of the Country and the Nation as well as the future generations shall not be held liable for penalties or bad loans borrowed by him.

The police are also in pursuit of other people believed to have colluded with Kiama to post the said information.

The developments coming days after IMF revealed it had loaned Kenya Ksh 255B which should be repaid in about 3 years.

