Activist arraigned in court for publishing false information

An activist behind a poster that circulated on social media urging the world not to lend Kenya money has been arraigned in Court after his arrest on Tuesday.

Edwin Mutemi Kiama is accused of contravening the provisions of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrime Act of 2018.

According to the charge sheet, Kiama through his twitter handles Mwarimu Wa Kiama and Wanjiku revolution published a poster warning the world that President Uhuru Kenyatta should not transact business on behalf of the Country and the Nation as well as the future generations shall not be held liable for penalties or bad loans borrowed by him.

Investigating authorities say the information published by Kiama amounts to false publication.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



During the arrest, the accused was found with 3 laptops, a hand drive and 2 mobiles phones which were confiscated and submitted to the digital forensic laboratory for forensic examination.

The police are also in pursuit of other people believed to have colluded with Kiama to post the said information.

The developments coming days after IMF revealed it had loaned Kenya Ksh 255B which should be repaid in about 3 years.

The suspect was accompanied by his lawyers, Martha Karua and Harun Ndubi.

police want to hold him for 14 days to complete their investigations into the matter.