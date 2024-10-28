Activist Boniface Mwangi due in court over alleged incitement

Human rights activist Boniface Mwangi is set to be arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts Monday.

He was arrested on Sunday, October 27, for allegedly inciting violence after calling for anti-government protests during the Standard Chartered Marathon.

He is currently detained at Kamukunji Police Station.

Mwangi’s detention has caused outrage among his supporters, who are demanding his release.

Busia Senator and activist Okiya Omtatah, who visited Mwangi in custody, confirmed that he is doing well.

“I’m happy to share that Mwangi is okay and in very high spirits! He is properly documented in both the Occurrence Book and the Cell Register. We’ve also managed to bring him food, as he hadn’t eaten since this morning,” Omtatah said on X.

The MP condemned the arrest and called for Mwangi’s release on bail.

“According to the Occurrence Book, he faces accusations of inciting violence for simply expressing his views on social media in a country where free speech should be protected. This is a troubling situation for our democracy, and I want to emphasize that the weight of my Senate office stands behind him”, he stated.

“We must raise our voices and demand his freedom….the right to bail is a constitutional right and not a privilege” he added.