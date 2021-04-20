Activist Edwin Kiama released unconditionally

A Milimani court has set free human rights activist Edwin Kiama unconditionally after the prosecution failed to provide sufficient evidence for his prosecution.

Senior resident magistrate Jane Kamau Tuesday set the activist free and ordered that the cash bail of 500,000 deposited in court be refunded back to him.

While releasing the activist, Kamau dismissed the application by the prosecution saying that the gadgets obtained from Kiama had been taken to the Communication Authority of Kenya (CAK) and a report had not been availed.

The gadgets include phones and laptops obtained from Kiama.

Kiama’s lawyer requested the prosecution to release the phones and laptops confiscated from his client.

Kiama had been arrested over viral graphics he allegedly made warning the International Monetary Fund (IMF) against issuing loans to Kenya.

The case will be mentioned on May 21.

