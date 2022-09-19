Activist moves to court to block four ward reps from taking oath

A Meru-based activist has launched a petition at the High Court seeking to block the swearing-in of four nominated Members of County Assembly who were earmarked to fill positions of the marginalized and minority representatives.

Salesio Mutuma who filed the case last Friday, appeared before Meru High Court presiding Judge justice Edward Muriithi today (Monday) asking the court to issue orders to block processes leading to their oath-taking.

He protests that the nomination exercise in the lower-eastern c;ounty overlooked special interests groups like persons with disabilities.

Mutuma particularly faulted the gazettement of the four nominated MCAs by the Independent Electoral and Electoral Commission (IEBC) saying not a single one of them meets the criterion needed for nomination and as such the move by the electoral agency ‘should be declared unconstitutional.’

Justice Muriithi directed the petitioner to first serve the IEBC, a respondent in the case, even as he ruled that the case will be heard Tuesday afternoon given that matter has been filed as a matter of urgency.

The swearing-in of the MCAs at Meru County Assembly is expected to take place this coming Wednesday.