Activist moves to JSC seeking CJ Martha Koome’s ouster

A rights activist on Thursday filed a petition before the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) seeking the removal of Chief Justice Martha Koome.

In his petition, the activist, Michael Kojo Otieno, cited numerous issues that he claimed constituted sufficient grounds for the Lady Chief Justice to be relieved of her duties.

Among the issues he wants the JSC to consider is the appointment of members of the Tax Appeal Tribunal which he insists the CJ violated the law.

The petitioner holds that the law requires the Chief Justice to appoint 15 and not more than 20 members to the tribunal.

On this, he argues that Koome appointed 22 members to the tribunal against the provisions of the law. He says the move raises questions about Koome’s leadership and integrity, which now must come under sharp scrutiny.