Activist Okiya Omtatah wants government to sack all CASs

Activist Okiya Omtatah has vowed to move to Supreme Court to challenge the government if it fails to implement court order that sacks Chief Administrative Secretaries (CASs).

On Tuesday, the High Court ruled that the office of Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) was established contrary to the constitution and law.

High court judge justice Anthony Murima also ruled that Principle Secretaries who were not shortlisted, interviewed and appointed in line with the law are holding positions contrary to the constitution.

Speaking in Teso south constituency, Omtatah who challenged the constitutionality of the appointment of the CASs blamed Public Service Commission (PSC) for misleading the president during the appointment of the administrators.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



He said President Uhuru Kenyatta’s appointment of the CASs in 2018 to serve in Jubilee Government was unconstitutional and he will not allow Kenyans to have responsibilities that are out of the law and benefit a few.

He revealed that he will not relent until CS and CASs that were mentioned are out of office.