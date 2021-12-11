Activists decry increasing cases of Gender Based Violence

Civil society groups in Nakuru have raised concerns over increasing cases of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in the Country.

According to the lobbyists, Gender Based Violence cases were on an upward trajectory with the incidents coinciding with increased spousal killings.

Speaking in Nakuru during celebrations to mark the end of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence an annual international campaign that kicked off on 25 November, Youth African Women Initiative (YAWI) Executive Director Ms Fidelis Karanja asked Kenyans to find appropriate ways of solving differences rather than resorting to violence.

While advising Kenyan couples- “If it’s not working, leave,” Ms Karanja appealed to the public to help complement the Government’s efforts to fight GBV and called on Kenyans to stand up against GBV through reporting, supporting victims, and discouraging harmful and retrogressive cultural beliefs that fuelled the vice.

“Kenyans need to recognize that the government cannot win the fight against GBV single-handedly therefore, we have to synergize its efforts. We need to have a candid conversation in order to end the senseless spousal killings,”

During the event that was graced by County Executive Committee Member for Trade, Tourism and Cooperatives, Raymond Komen 11 volunteer GBV responders who assist victims in reporting, documentary and seeking health care services were feted.

Ms Karanja said difficulties in accessing healthcare services and the fear of seeking counselling were some of the challenges that the victims face.

She petitioned the County government to help in setting up protection measures such as provision for safe spaces in all the 11 Sub-Counties where women and girls, survivors or those at risk of this criminality, can seek solace far from their abusers family or otherwise.

“We are empowering the women and youth groups to equip community members at the grassroots level with knowledge on GBV, how they can protect themselves and where to seek medical help when they face such situations.

Jael Amati who heads Groot Kenya, A Community Based Organization working against GBV noted that cases of rape, female genital mutilation and illegal abortions have also increased significantly in the past three months.

“The rise in these forms of violence, where women and girls are the main victims, is attributed to stress as a result of economic hardship, among other causes” she said

The organisation she indicated was working closely with the Nairobi Women’s Hospital’s Gender Based Violence Center where victims are referred for counselling and treatment. Police Gender Desk she added were their crucial partners in helping survivors report cases and seek justice.

“In our programs we have incorporated the component of counselling girls who are impregnated with a view of rehabilitating them back to their normal lives and education activities. We are also working with various departments at the two levels of government to ensure all safety structures tailored to women and girls’ needs are working.” she explains

Ms Amati expressed concern that many GBV victims at the grassroots do not know that the National Police Service through the Directorate of Community Policing, Gender and Child Protection has established a toll-free helpline where cases of GBV can be reported and those affected get support.

Esther Kimani, a GBV responder from Nakuru East Sub-County said over 80 percent of Kenyan men subjected to GBV neither reported nor sought treatment.

Ms Kimani said the situation had worsened following the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic due to lost incomes as a result of job cuts and economic meltdown.

Under current grip of Covid-19 pandemic, mental health wellness should be incorporated in the campaigns as the vices had a potential to lead to stressful situations. To effectively tackle mental health issues men need to be encouraged to talk freely about their feelings,” she added.

Ms Kimani however, regretted that society is not used to men voicing out their issues, noting that such efforts are often mocked, met with outright hostility and labelled as a show of weakness.

“Most men have been left alone and are battling difficult situations that lead to depression and in some extreme cases, suicide. This expectation of society that has always paraded men as superhuman has only stigmatized them resulting in homicides and suicides due to mental health challenges” she stated.

Ms Kimani encouraged men who are victims of Gender based violence to report to authorities and seek counselling services.

World Health Organisation estimates that over 300 million people are affected by the condition which is linked to the suicides of over 800,000 people each year. Suicide is the second leading cause of death among youth in the 15-29 age bracket.

Two years ago Kenya was ranked sixth with the highest number of depression cases (1.9 million) among African countries by a WHO report last year.