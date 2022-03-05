Actor Edward Norton becomes Magical Kenya, Tembo Naming Festival Ambassador

Ed Norton has championing conservation in Kenya for years.

Edward Norton, known for movies such as The Incredible Hulk and The Italian Job, has been named the country’s Tembo Naming Festival ambassador. At an event hosted by Kenya’s Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala at Nairobi National Park, Norton was unveiled.

The Tembo Naming Festival is a conservation endeavour by Magical Kenya to promote conservation through securing a future for elephants and their habitats. It is an adoption program where individuals and corporates can adopt and name elephants at a fee. Speaking about why Edwad Norton was chosen for this role, Balala said “We are proud to announce Edward Norton as the MagicalKenya Tembo Naming brand ambassador who has a life-long commitment to environmental conservation.”

Edward is a committed social and environmental activist. He works closely with the Secretariat of the UN Convention on Biological Diversity to help spotlight the importance of biodiversity to human well-being and to ensure world leaders take appropriate measures to protect the environment. He is the president of the Board of the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust, a community conservation organisation that partners with traditional communities in East Africa to conserve key ecosystems by developing sustainable, natural resource-based economic revenues.