Actor Michael Williams dead at 54

American actor Michael K Williams has died at the age of 54.

According to CNN, the actor was found dead in his New York City apartment on Monday afternoon of a suspected drug overdose.

His long-time representative Marianna Shafran said, “It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss.”

Williams became a household name not only in America but around the world owing to his role as Omar Little on the HBO series The Wire which aired from 2002 to 2008. He most recently starred in another HBO series Lovecraft Country as Montrose Freeman which aired in 2020. Both series are available to stream on Showmax.

His other iconic roles include but are not limited to Chalky White from the period gangster series Boardwalk Empire, Freddy Knight from the HBO series Night Of and Leonard Pine on comedic series Hap and Leonard.

His death comes months after the actor gave a powerful performance on BET in honour of late rapper and actor DMX who also died this year.

#BETRemembers • Our hearts are heavy. We send our sincerest condolences to the Williams family. Rest In Peace to the talented, Michael K. Williams. pic.twitter.com/Uc4bJOAWtK — BET (@BET) September 6, 2021

Messages of grief and condolences continue to pour in following the news.

The depth of my love for this brother, can only be matched by the depth of my pain learning of his loss. A immensely talented man with the ability to give voice to the human condition portraying the lives of those whose humanity is seldom elevated until he sings their truth. pic.twitter.com/EvrESGSK8O — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) September 6, 2021

Michael K. Williams was not just an outstanding actor. He was committed to criminal justice, building up community and transforming policing. Met him in Brownsville and he was all about it. I couldn’t help but admire him. #RestInJustice and be at peace. — Maya Wiley (@mayawiley) September 7, 2021

