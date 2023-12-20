Bwire Ndubi, best known for her role on the Kenyan drama Sultana has asked for support from her fans to help with her medical treatment.

Bwire has been battling metastatic breast cancer for two years.

Posting the appeal on her Instagram she said she needed a KSh. 7 million fund to continue her treatment abroad.

“Dear Humans, it’s my prayer your Christmas holidays are coming along just great. I come to you, seeking support to help me get further medical attention overseas that’s required to save my life.”

“It takes a Village to do absolutely anything. Anyway before I bore you with my long post, I’m coming to the only village I know, please take a moment to stand with me on this journey of recovery by donating anything you can to help me reach the required goal of KSh. 7 million.”

The actress took part in an Estee Lauder campaign to fight cancer in October.

For further details.