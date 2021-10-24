Actress Spotlight: Mumbi Maina

I definitely recognize that this is an amazing pinnacle to have reached but it’s also only the beginning of a new chapter.

Mumbi Maina is one of the few Kenyan actors who have starred in international and local film projects. One of her well-known international roles was on the Netflix series Sense8 in which she played the character Zakia. Her star is set to shine even brighter with the release of Matrix Resurrections, the fourth instalment of the Sci-Fi franchise, Matrix, in which she plays as of yet unknown role set to premiere in December.

Closer to home, Mumbi will star in the Kenyan film Nafsi due to open in cinemas in November. She stars alongside Catherine Kamau and Alfred Munyua.

In this interview, she talks about her upcoming movie, her first role and the importance of film in telling untold stories.

I have always enjoyed being creative and expressing myself through art but acting was not something I considered.

You’re one of the few Kenyan actresses who has worked on both international and local projects, how does that make you feel and what’s the one role you were very surprised to get and why?



I feel extremely grateful. I was most surprised to get the role of Zakia, my character on Sense8. I got the callback and I felt like I completely botched the second audition. I kept forgetting my lines because of how nervous I was. When I got the third callback that required we go to Germany to pair up with the cast, I was completely thrown. I learnt through that audition that you can never quite tell what the directors are looking for and to be less hard on myself during auditions.

Was acting always the goal for you?

No, it wasn’t initially. I knew that I wanted to be in entertainment; I have always enjoyed being creative and expressing myself through art but acting was not something I considered. The writer/director Mona Ombogo saw something in me that I didn’t and she pushed me to tap into it. That was my first acting experience in the film Unseen Unsung Unforgotten.

You also starred in Mali. What are some of the lessons you took from being on the set of “Mali”?

I learnt a lot from being in Mali; it was a good training ground for me. I learnt the importance of self-trust.

You’re set to make an appearance in Matrix Resurrections and you were a main recurring character in Sense8, in your own estimation, would you say you’ve made it?

I wouldn’t use the words “made it” because that to me, would mean I’m done. I definitely recognize that this is an amazing pinnacle to have reached but it’s also only the beginning of a new chapter. I am always evolving. I always want to be a better version of myself so even if I have met certain goals, I’m happy to enjoy the moment and see what unfolds.

Are you allowed to talk about your role on Matrix Resurrections yet?

Not yet.

Film is a great platform to create awareness on topics that most might feel uncomfortable getting into sometimes because of culture or traditions.

What attracts you to a movie or TV Show?

How I connect with the character. More often than not, it’s usually something that’s just there from the start. I feel at home with them yet challenged to explore them.

Is it important to you that your work is universal?

What’s important is the work and the impact it creates. The further the reach, the better. But that’s not the most important thing.

Specifically speaking, what attracted you to Nafsi?

With Nafsi it was the entire story as well as the character. The story tackles a lot of important topics and I knew I wanted to contribute to it.

What are some of those important topics and why do you think it’s important to tell those stories?

I can’t divulge too much without giving away the entire story but the film sheds light on some of the struggles people go through surrounding starting a family. Film and entertainment are a great platform to create awareness on topics that most might feel uncomfortable getting into sometimes because of culture or traditions. This film delicately sheds some light on these areas and hopefully creates a platform to openly start these conversations.

What makes this role different from the roles you’ve played before?

Every role I’ve played is pretty different. However, this role brings a certain depth that I’ve not explored to this extent before. The depth of emotions that I had to explore in this film (Nafsi) is not like any other I’ve had to before. There are many layers, twists and turns with this character that I don’t think the audience will see coming.

I’ve come to learn to let life surprise me

When was the last time you cried while watching something?

A few weeks ago. I believe I was watching New Amsterdam. The stories are very moving.

What makes for a moving or emotional moment in your opinion?

The honesty behind the characters’ experience. The relatability. For example, Sandra Oh in Grey’s Anatomy is a good example. She portrays this no-nonsense character but there is a moment, there are many moments, but it’s those moments in the show where she shows her vulnerability; the moment right before she breaks down into tears when she is fighting them back. That, to me, is a very human moment. We’ve all been there. Struggling not to reveal ourselves. That’s one of the most honest moments.

Should we expect to cry while watching Nafsi?

Buckets. And buckets.

What do you hope the audience feels or thinks about when the film is done?

Seen. Heard. Connected. Enlightened.

What is a role you would love to play in future, whether imagined, re-imagined or otherwise?

I’ve come to learn to let life surprise me because more often than not, I do roles that I never would have imagined for myself in the first place.

Quickfire

If you were a food what would you be?

Pasta

What books/shows/movies are you currently watching?

Book – How To Do The Work.

Show – Billions.

Movie – Free Guy.

What’s your favourite destination?

Diani

If you were a song which one would you be?

Selah by Emeli Sandè