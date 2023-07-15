ADAK has doubled up tests among Kenyan sports men and women especially in athletics to ensure no Kenyan athlete will be flagged during next month's world Athletics championships in Budapest,Hungary.

ADAK engages media in the fight against doing in Kenyan sports

Anti doping agency if Kenya ADAK,will establish a long term collaboration with media to create more awareness and sensitization on doping among Kenyan sports men and women ahead of the 2024 summer Olympic games .

According to ADAK CEO Sarah Shibutse, they have doubled up tests among Kenyan sports men and women especially in athletics to ensure no Kenyan athlete will be flagged during next month’s world Athletics championships in Budapest,Hungary.

“Because media has a wider reach we want to use it to create awareness on this war against doping ,we call upon all sports people to embrace clan sports .

So as not to take anything to chance we discussed with Athletics Kenya to conduct trials for World Championships early so that we get time to do atleast 3 doping tests for the athletes before they travel for championships “Said Shibutse

Shibutse was speaking on Saturday in day one of the ADAK Sport Journalist Association of Kenya media seminar in Mombasa at the Pride Inn Paradise Shanzu.

National Olympic Committee of Kenya secretary General Francis Mutuku ,at the same time assured federations its commitment in realising clean sports by funding only tested and proven athletes for international events.

“In preparations for next year All Africa Games and the Olympic games we are urging respective federation to ensure only sports people who passes doping test are selected,”

For us we are planning to send a team of 100 athletes to Olympic games in Paris next year but in this war against doping we are ready to take even a lower number so long as they are only clean athletes.”reaffirmed

Mutuku also challenged federations in Kenya to consider young sports people in their selections to ensure continuity of their teams.

For now we have a master plan upto the 2036 Olympic games as a result we are in discussions with all federations to embrace continuity by selecting young players .

This way we won’t have a gap like the one being experienced in the Kenya rugby sevens like after the exit of Khayange ,Injera and other senior players seems there’s a big gap in continuity of the team we want to avoid such scenarios in future.”added Mutuku

The two day ADAK media workshop which brings together over 86 sports journalists will culminate on Saturday.