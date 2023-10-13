ADC partners with private stakeholders to boost productivity

The Agricultural Development Corporation (ADC) board has agreed to partner with the private sector to ensure food sufficiency and productivity in the country.

ADC Managing Director Mohammed Bulle said they are trying to maximize on the potential of the ADC lands in Galana Kulalu in Tana River County and the ADC Kisiwani Complex in Malindi, Kilifi County.

“The government through the Public Private Partnership (PPP) Act is really encouraging partnership with the private sector. We are heading towards that,” said Bulle.

Private sector players like Nyumba Foundation has made its application to partner with the government to come up with crops for the production of edible oil locally which will lower the cost of the commodity.

Others include, Twiga Foods that will venture in maize farming to increase production and Sheldrick Wildlife Trust conservation of wildlife and vegetation,and could also potentially work in the Galana farm.

“These are among many applications with us already and the board is doing due diligence to find out who fits the standards set by the Act,” he said.

According to the MD, the unpredictability of the weather has been a great challenge to the ADC lands adding that they are worried over the imminent El Nino which might destroy over 12,000 acres of maize in Kitale.

To mitigate this, ADC has partnered with National Youth Service to dig trenches around the farms.

ADC Board Chairman, Abidllahi Alawy said they will put every measure in place to make Kenya a food secure country as envisioned by the President William Ruto.

“We are determined to work smart to achieve what we spell out in our strategic plan,” said Alawy.