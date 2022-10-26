Addidas ends partnership with Ye over anti-semitic remarks

This follows MRC studios shelving a documentary on his life.

Adidas has ended its partnership with Ye, also known as Kanye West, with “immediate effect.”

In a statement Tuesday, the sportswear maker said it “does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech” and said that his recent comments were “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous.” Adidas said they violated the company’s “values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

Sales and production of his Yeezy branded products have stopped as well as payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas said it will take a €250 million hit (KSh. 29.82B) to its fourth-quarter sales.

Adidas has partnered with West since 2013, it was this partnership that made Ye his first billion. In 2016, Adidas expanded its relationship with the rapper, calling it “the most significant partnership ever created between a non-athlete and an athletic brand.”

But Adidas put the “partnership under review” in early October after he wore a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt in public.

Recently, Ye said “I can say antisemitic s*** and Adidas cannot drop me,” during a tirade against Jews on the Drink Champs Podcast. He also threatened on Twitter to “Go death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

Ye’s outburst on social media, and Addidas sluggish response stirred up the company’s own past ties with the Nazi regime that the company had worked to leave behind. The World Jewish Congress noted that during World War II, Adidas factories “produced supplies and weapons for the Nazi regime, using slave labor.”

However, Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said Adidas’ decision is a “very positive outcome.”

“It illustrates that antisemitism is unacceptable and creates consequences. Without a doubt, Adidas has done the right thing by cutting ties with Ye after his vicious antisemitic rants,” he said in a statement. “In the end, Adidas’ action sends a powerful message that antisemitism and bigotry have no place in society.”

Speaking in an interview earlier he said that he wished it happened sooner, but Adidas “has made a very strong statement of putting people over profits.”

Addidas’ move comes after MRC Studios shelved their completed Kanye West documentary. Fashion brands Balenciaga, Gap and Vogue magazine have cut ties with the rapper and Forbes has said the magazine will no longer list the rapper in their billionaire listing.

