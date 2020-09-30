Additional placements expected under Ajira Digital Programme, CS Mucheru says

Written By: Benson Rioba
ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs CS Joe Mucheru

Trainees under the Ajira Digital Programme will secure internship placements in public and private institutions as programmed.

Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru says 700 Ajira Digital Programme trainees have so far been absorbed by various government agencies even as talks with private institutions to absorb more trainees progresses.

Even though economic activities have slowed due to coronavirus pandemic, the government is confident that the Ajira Digital Programme trainees will still secure slots.

700 Ajira trainees have been hired, under the paid internship programme by the government, to automate court processes.

The ICT ministry is engaging the private sector to absorb more Ajira Digital Programme trainees and acquire relevant on-job skills.

CS Mucheru challenged local innovators to come up more social apps, noting that remittance from foreign taxi apps has increased by 10 percent in the past 4 months.

Additionally, the Postal Corporation of Kenya is seeking to leverage on its vast networks and ICT to forge partnerships that would drive its turnaround.

The Postal Corporation of Kenya has been grappling with decreasing revenue as more customers ditch some of its services for instant alternatives such as email and social media platforms.

 

 

