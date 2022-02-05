Adekunle Gold releases fourth album

With the new album, AG establishes himself as one of the leading Afropop artistes.

Highlife singer and songwriter Adekunle Gold has just released his fourth music album. ‘Catch me If you Can’, as it is titled, is Adekunle’s musical interpretation of freedom.

Catch Me If You Can (CMIYC) houses 14 tracks and collaboration you should look forward to. Davido, Ty Dolla $ign, Stefflon Don, Lucky Daye and Foushee are all featured, solidifying Adekunle Gold’s place on the global music scene. It is an evolution of AG’s sound, writing and production.

So far, the It Is What It Is singer has released three albums; ‘Gold’ (2016), ‘About 30’ (2018), and ‘Afropop Vol 1’ (2020). “I think of my whole discography as an adventure game,” Adekunle Gold said. “It gets really interesting at every level. This new album is Level 4 of the game. It’s crazy, it’s mind-blowing, and my understanding of life, what really matters and who I am, is slowly unravelling.”

CMIYC is available on all streaming platforms.