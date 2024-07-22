Adel Balala Wins NCBA Kabete Open 2024 in Playoff

Adel Balala was crowned the winner of the NCBA Kabete Open after a sudden death win against Michael karanga in the play-off.

Both golfers ended the three-day Kenya Amateur Golf Championships (KAGC) series tournament tied at four-over-par 220, forcing a playoff on holes 1, 17, and 18.

Each hole resulted in a tie, with Balala dropping two shots on the first hole while Karanga bogeyed. Both players parred the 17th, pushing the decision to the 18th hole.

In a dramatic sudden-death playoff on the 18th, both players birdied the first attempt. They returned to the same hole, where Balala held his nerve with a par, while Karanga faltered with a bogey, handing Balala the coveted title.

Balala’s victory was a tale of two halves. He shot an impressive two-under-par 70 in both the first and second rounds before dropping eight strokes in the final round. Karanga, meanwhile, started slow with a three-over-par 75 but climbed the leaderboard with a one-under-par 71 in the final round.

The tournament, sponsored by NCBA Bank as title sponsors, attracted an impressive field of 133 players from Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, and the United Kingdom.

The event was a qualifying tournament for the World Amateur Golf Championship as well as the local KAGC ranking, adding to its significance and prestige.

Leader board after final round:

Adel Balala (Nyali) 70, 70, 80= 220

Michael Karanga (Kiambu) 75, 74, 71= 220

Joseph Cwinyaai (UGA) 69, 73, 83=225

T4. Josphat Rono (Golf Park) 78, 72, 76= 226

T4. Krish Shah (Vetlab) 77, 75, 74= 226

Jean D’Amour (Kigali, RWA) 74, 77, 76= 227

T7. Shashwat Harish (Muthaiga) 79, 75, 74= 228

T7. Isaac Makokha (Vetlab) 76, 76, 76= 228

T9. Micahel Alunga (UGA) 77, 76, 76= 229

T9. James Mwangi (Golf Park) 77, 75, 77= 229

T9. John Lejirma (Kenya Railways) 76, 78, 75=229

T9. Elvis Muigua (Kiambu) 76, 76, 77= 229