Adele, Scar Mkadinali, Katy Perry and Juliani top this week’s new music list

The weekend is always a great time to listen to new music from Kenya and around the world. As such, we’ve compiled a list of 10 new music videos you should watch.

This week, Scar Mkadinalil released a new music video for his song “Hera” featuring Apesi who brought an authentic feel to the new single with a smooth and melodious Dhuluo verse. The new visual showcasing models dressed to the nines was directed by Director O and comes off his new EP Easy which is currently on sale.

Regionally, this week we also feature Rayvanny who teams up for the song “Stay” with Abby Chams. The song has spent the week charting the YouTube trending list and is currently trending Kenya at number 15.

Internationally, Adele and Shawn Mendes are back with new visuals for their singles “Oh My God” and “It’ll be Okay” respectively.

Have a great weekend!

Killy feat Harmonize – Ni Wewe

Rayvanny feat Abby Chams – Stay

Mrisho Mpoto feat Mbosso – Tausi

Adele – Oh My God

J.I.D feat 21 Savage, Baby Tate -Surround Sound

Shawn Mendes – It’ll be Okay

David Wonder – Yupo

Teya Ticasso feat Emma Alier – Weekend Vibes

Juliani – Mabawa

Wyre – Nafasi tu

Becky Muthoni feat Wassa – Bumper

Scar Mkadinali feat Apesi – Hera

Jiggy, Addi feat Shappaman – Straight

Katy Perry feat Alesso –