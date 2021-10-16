Adele’s ‘Easy On Me’ breaks a streaming record

’30’ drops on November 19th.

Adele’s ’30’ album has been one of the most anticipated project of the year. Yesterday, she dropped her single ‘Easy On Me’ and less than 24 hours later, the song has broken a Spotify record. ‘Easy On Me’ is now Spotify’s most streamed song in a day.

The melancholic song is Adele’s first since 2016.According to a review by Variety, “It’s Adele and just a piano from beginning to end… and the faintest hint of rhythm if you squint into the ether, but essentially, solo keyboard accompanying not-so-sotto voce.” Spotify congratulated Adele on the accomplishment by tweeting “And just like that, @Adele set a new record”

’30’ is Adele’s first album since 2015. In a lengthy Instagram post, the songstress expounded on the journey that creating the album has been. “I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I’ve finally found my feeling again. I’d go as far as to say that I’ve never felt more peaceful in my life.” She wrote.