Adelle Onyango set to launch book in March

Honourable Chief Justice Martha Koome is scheduled to attend as the guest of honour.

Radio and media personality Adelle Onyango has announced that her new book Our Broken Silence will be launched in March.

Adelle co-authored the book with Lanji Ouku and has been in development since 2020. The book which will be available to purchase beginning March 3rd features a foreword written by the Honourable Chief Justice Martha Koome who will also attend the launch as the guest of honour.

Making the announcement Adelle said, “I’m so excited to share this book with you. Our guest of honour is Hon Chief Justice Martha Koome who also wrote our foreword and a powerful one at that.”

The book will include intimate details about Adelle’s own sexual abuse as well as a collection of stories by survivors of sexual violence and various support systems.

Tickets for the book launch are currently on sale.