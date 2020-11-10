Adelle also hints at hosting another Moth mainstage; she hosted a mainstage in Kigali 2 years ago

Adelle Onyango is all set to be a speaker at The Moth Gala later this year and to host her own mainstage. This won’t be the first time the podcaster has spoken on a Moth stage; last year she performed at a Moth event in New York.

What is The Moth?

In short, The Moth is a non-profit organisation dedicated to the art and craft of storytelling. Through this organisation, storytellers from all over the world have been coming together to tell real-life stories that can help, educate or inspire people since 1997. The speakers or performances of the night get on stage and tell their stories similar to a TED talk.

Adelle isn’t the only Kenyan to speak on a Moth stage, Sitawa Wafula, a mental health blogger, has also spoken at The Moth.

Super excited to be a speaker at the upcoming @TheMoth Gala and to be hosting a moth mainstage soon too!! Can’t believe this Moth journey started about 2 years ago and has had me hosting in Kigali, Nairobi and performing in New York! pic.twitter.com/SOe527epg0 — Adelle Onyango (@ADELLEO) November 10, 2020

Adelle announced the news on Twitter writing, “Super excited to be a speaker at the upcoming @TheMoth Gala and to be hosting a moth mainstage soon too!!”

She also reminisced about her journey with The Moth that started two years ago and celebrated her achievements of hosting a moth event in Kigali and Nairobi.

