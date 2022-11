The new Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has pledged to welfare of the Kenya Defence Forces and petition the National Treasury to increase budgetary allocations to the ministry. Duale says additional funding for the ministry will equip the men and women in uniform better to maintain the territorial integrity of the country. The former Garissa Township Member of Parliament spoke at Ulinzi House in Nairobi after taking over reins of the ministry from his predecessor Eugene Wamalwa.

