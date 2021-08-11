Adenkule Gold to perform in Kenya for the first time

Adenkule Gold is slated to visit Kenya for the first time in November.

Adekunle Kosoko, known professionally as Adekunle Gold, is currently dominating the airwaves with his ‘Afropop Vol 1’ album. He is a Nigerian highlife singer, songwriter and graphic designer. He gained widespread attention after releasing the 2015 hit single ‘Sade’, a highlife cover of One Direction’s ‘Story of My Life’. Since his debut, Adenkule has released three soaring music albums; Gold (2016), About 30 (2018) and Afropop Vol 1 (2020). Mr. Gold is set to perform in Nairobi, Kenya for the first time this year.

The performance will go down at the Destination Africa festival in November at the Waterfront Karen. It will be a daytime event that will happen from 11:00am tp 9:00pm on Saturday 13th November. Earlybird tickets are already on sale at Mtickets.