Adhere to covid rules, Trade ministry urges business owners

Business owners have been directed to ensure COVID-19 protocols published by the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Enterprise Development are strictly followed.

Trade Cabinet Secretary Betty Maina who held talks with the business community, said small and medium sized enterprises are a critical in the fight against coronavirus in the wake of a surge in covid cases.

According to CS Mainam, the government recognizes that the health crisis created by the fourth wave of the pandemic could potentially overrun the country’s health sector, as well as worsen the economic downturn that the country has been experiencing, hence Kenyans should not relax from observing the protocols.

“Observe containment measures set in Covid-19 business operation guidelines for continuity and, to save on medical bills and loss of working hours,” said CS Maina.

The ministry has published protocols for businesses among others, markets, jua kali, eCommerce, eWarehouse, airports, railways stations, Agricultural Workers, Itinerant Traders, Wholesale and Retail Warehousing Transport Logistics and Cargo, Restaurants and Eateries Sector.

“Our action to mitigate spread of the pandemic within the business environment is most important and is pivoted on adherence to the laid down protocols”, added CS Maina.

The private sector is in the process of rolling out a vaccines initiative in partnership with the Ministry of Health which will see the business community funding the purchase of 1 million vaccines.

She said the incentive that the government is giving Kenyans now, is for each individuals to self-police to avoid the spread of the virus.