Administration officers tasked to monitor Govt projects

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs) to closely supervise implementation of government programmes and projects in their areas of jurisdiction.

The Deputy President said the officers are representatives of President William Ruto on the ground and must assume the responsibility of ensuring the projects do not stall under their watch and are delivered as planned.

“It is your responsibility to protect the dignity of the person of the President. When the President has launched a project and the contractor has abandoned the site after one week, the dignity of the person of the President is put into question. You have a responsibility to make sure that doesn’t happen and if it happens, you must inform the respective Principal Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for necessary interventions to be made,” said Mr Gachagua.

The DP spoke at Kenya School of Government in Lower Kabete when he accompanied President Ruto as he engaged the officers drawn across the country.

It is the duty of the officers to take keen interest and monitor progress of the projects for faster implementation and realisation of their objectives, the DP said.

“You are the ear and the eye of the President at the grassroots. You represent the President in his personal and official capacity. When government programmes are not going on well and you are quiet, you have let the President down. Take keen interest in all government programmes going on in your areas of jurisdiction irrespective of the Ministry, because you represent the President,” said Mr Gachagua.

The DP also appreciated the work done by the officers in combating drugs and illicit brews saying it has been successful because of their coordination and input. He also praised them for coordinating registration of farmers and distribution of subsidised fertiliser.

“The fight against illicit brews has been successful and we are getting testimonies from women and young people on the great job you have done. Keep it up and don’t let your guard down,” he said.

He also thanked them for ensuring success of the Inua Jamii Programme and in distribution of relief food at the time of emergencies.