Administration officers to support voter registration exercise

National Government Administrative Officers (NGAO) will fully support the forthcoming mass voter registration exercise in preparation for the general election in August.

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i speaking to press at the Borabu Technical Training Institute in Nyamira County said they have consulted widely on how they are going to support the mass voter registration exercise expected to commence on Monday 17th January.

“We have discussed at length on how chiefs and assistant chiefs will bring on board all relevant leaders including the Nyumba kumi officials and village elders to ensure that all eligible people in every part of their areas of jurisdiction are registered as voters,” said Dr. Matiang’i.

NGAO will further assist in tracing some 54,000 citizens in Nyanza region alone, who have not collected their national ID cards, which is a mandatory document for one to be registered as a voter, thus giving them the opportunity to exercise their democratic right of voting new leaders into office, he added.

He hinted that that the government has changed the strategy of mobilizing residents to register as voters, where they are now bringing on board all categories of leaders right from the grassroots in coordination with NGAO officials to ensure as many people as possible register as voters.

The CS said NGAO were more than ready to give all the necessary support on matters security and protection to all political aspirants whenever they will be conducting their campaigns to publicize their political manifestos as long as they are not abusive or chaotic.

“We are paying critical attention to three hotspot regions in our country including the Coast, North eastern and North Rift regions which are still reporting insecurity incidents and the government has allocated more resources to officers in those areas to ensure that calmness is restored before we conduct our general elections,” Dr. Matiang’i assured.

He further said they will support IEBC which is institutionally mandated to conduct elections to conduct credible, fair, transparent and peaceful elections.

The CS held a consultation meeting with the Nyamira County National Government administrative Officials (NGAO) led by the Nyanza Regional Commissioner Magu Mutindika and Nyamira County Commissioner Michael Lesimam.