Adopt and have a Kenyan elephant named after you

Magical Kenya Tembo naming festival is scheduled for 9th October.

Championing the preservation of elephant life will always be at the forefront of conservation in Kenya. It is with this in mind that Magical Kenya, in conjunction with the Kenya Wildlife Serevice (KWS) has come up with the Magical Kenya Tembo Naming Festival. The goal of the festival being, to secure a future for elephants and their habitats in peaceful co-existence with humans while providing benefits and for posterity.

The loss of ecosystem connectivity and rising human-elephant conflicts needs urgent attention by the public. Elephants play a key role is shaping our livelihoods, including the well-being of communities living around the parks, reserves and conservancies. In recent years, elephant poaching has reduced significantly but human-elephant conflicts has increased in many regions within the country. This is as a result of the increasing loss of habitat and competition in land use.

This is the first Magical Kenya Tembo Naming Festival and will be launched in Amboseli National Park. Afterwards, more series of the naming ceremonies in other conservation areas will be organised. The adoption program is open to the general public; from individuals to corporates, institutions, both local and international. From as low as KSH 1,000 for individuals and Ksh50, 000 for corporates one can qualify to be an adopting . To name an elephant, a donation of at least KSH 500, 000 will be required.

No, you will not be allowed to go home with your adopted elephant since the adoption is symbolic. Periodic updates will be sent to the adopter though.

Visit the KWS website, KTB website, Ministry of Tourism and wildlife website and Amboseli national park, or call +254708191522, +254775921933 to participate.