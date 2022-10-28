Adopt technology to grow business, Ruto urges Jua Kali sector

President William Ruto has encouraged small businesses and the Jua Kali sector to integrate modern technology in their operations.

The head of state the move will help them engage a broader market, transact more and create new jobs in the sector.

“It is time for Jua Kali artisans, kiosk owners and farmers to come online and directly engage a broader global market, or connect more efficiently with local demand by eliminating information asymmetry. I see space for Google to complement government efforts by deploying its platforms to facilitate this unprecedented transformation,” said Ruto

“Technological opportunities have the undeniable power to change lives and businesses,” he added

The President was speaking on Thursday evening during the 15th Anniversary of Google in Kenya at Karura Forest, Nairobi County.

The head of state also said the Government was keen on partnering with Google in the provision of internet connectivity to various sectors as well as schools to enable young Kenyans acquire market leading technical skills.

“We are interested in partnering to leverage Google’s demonstrated capacity in expanding the provision of appropriate connectivity beyond Level 4 hospitals, law courts and TVETs, and extend it to primary and secondary schools,” he said

“The opportunity to implement Google’s Computer Science Unplugged in Kenyan schools can help us develop a globally-relevant Digital Workforce.”